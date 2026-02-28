Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.60% of Penske Automotive Group worth $297,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1%

PAG opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.28). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Key Stories Impacting Penske Automotive Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 estimate to $13.92 from $13.71 and bumped several 2026 quarter estimates (Q1, Q3, Q4), signaling slightly stronger near‑term earnings than previously modeled. MarketBeat Report

Zacks raised its FY2026 estimate to $13.92 from $13.71 and bumped several 2026 quarter estimates (Q1, Q3, Q4), signaling slightly stronger near‑term earnings than previously modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 projections (EPS $15.77) and maintained multi‑year outlooks that suggest growth beyond 2026–2027, which may support a constructive longer‑horizon view if results track those trajectories. MarketBeat Report

Zacks published FY2028 projections (EPS $15.77) and maintained multi‑year outlooks that suggest growth beyond 2026–2027, which may support a constructive longer‑horizon view if results track those trajectories. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarterly estimates (small cuts to Q1–Q4 2027) and lowered FY2027 to $15.06 from $15.22 — a downgrade that likely explains some of the downward pressure on PAG shares today. MarketBeat Report

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.