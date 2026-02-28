Vanguard Group Inc. Has $309.16 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,882,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.09% of Perrigo worth $309,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Perrigo by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 57.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

More Perrigo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Perrigo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Canaccord trimmed its price target from $20 to $17 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling some analysts still see upside versus the current share level. Canaccord price target note (Benzinga)

Analyst support remains: Canaccord trimmed its price target from $20 to $17 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling some analysts still see upside versus the current share level. Positive Sentiment: Company execution items: Perrigo says FY2025 adjusted EPS landed at the midpoint of its updated outlook, advanced a “3‑S” commercial plan, gained share in OTC/store‑brand categories, and launched operational savings expected to deliver $80–$100M pre‑tax annualized — all items that support longer‑term margin recovery. PR Newswire: FY2025 results & initiatives

Company execution items: Perrigo says FY2025 adjusted EPS landed at the midpoint of its updated outlook, advanced a “3‑S” commercial plan, gained share in OTC/store‑brand categories, and launched operational savings expected to deliver $80–$100M pre‑tax annualized — all items that support longer‑term margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/investor materials available — full earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for investors who want details on segment reporting changes and management commentary. Reviewing these can help assess whether guidance and the formula exposure are temporary. Earnings call transcript/highlights (Yahoo)

Analyst/investor materials available — full earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for investors who want details on segment reporting changes and management commentary. Reviewing these can help assess whether guidance and the formula exposure are temporary. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss on EPS: Perrigo reported $0.77 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.80 and EPS is down year‑over‑year (prior $0.93), which eroded near‑term investor confidence despite a slight revenue beat. Zacks: Q4 earnings miss & analysis

Q4 miss on EPS: Perrigo reported $0.77 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.80 and EPS is down year‑over‑year (prior $0.93), which eroded near‑term investor confidence despite a slight revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Weaker FY2026 outlook: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $2.25–$2.55 (below the ~$2.70 consensus) and reiterated revenue guidance below/at consensus, explicitly calling out Infant Formula as a drag and introducing a ‘CORE’ view that excludes formula/divestitures — the guidance shortfall and exposed category risk are the main reasons the stock is down. Zacks: weak 2026 guidance & formula headwinds

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Zacks Research raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -11.28%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.