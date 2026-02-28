Vanguard Group Inc. Has $292.58 Million Position in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of Standex International worth $292,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 72.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Standex International by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy L. Nemeth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.00 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,555. The trade was a 30.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,684.70. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,633. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87. Standex International Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $270.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

