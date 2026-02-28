Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 111,492 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $332,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 98,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,942,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,678,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,613,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.