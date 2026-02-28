Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $58.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

