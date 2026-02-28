Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

