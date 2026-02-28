Usual Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Usual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Usual has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Usual has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $18.07 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,828.71 or 0.99756828 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Token Profile

Usual’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,687,318,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,678,275,165 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official website is usual.money. The official message board for Usual is discord.usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,687,318,491.19515117 with 1,678,274,775.86444783 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.01214508 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $14,200,694.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Usual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.