US Bancorp DE Sells 407,946 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SLB were worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SLB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLB by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 21.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,627.90. This represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $52.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

