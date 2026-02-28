US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.4% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,644,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,250. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE PSX opened at $153.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.