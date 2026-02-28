Unusual Machines’ (UMAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UMAC. ThinkEquity raised shares of Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

UMAC stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 22.33. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

