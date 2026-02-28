United Overseas Australia Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 260.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43.

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties. The Land Development and Resale segment is involved in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Others segment engages in the operation of hotels, and food and beverage outlets; and provision of facilities support, money lending, and management services, as well as car park operations.

