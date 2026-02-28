uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $20.90. uniQure shares last traded at $18.5670, with a volume of 4,022,746 shares.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

uniQure Trading Down 8.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $973.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $148,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 211,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,700.18. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,353.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock worth $1,248,588. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

