Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $267.88.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

