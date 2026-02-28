UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

