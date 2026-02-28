UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.
NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.
Nutanix Stock Down 4.2%
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: AMD strategic partnership and investment — AMD announced a multi‑year AI infrastructure partnership and a $250M package (about $150M equity at ~$36.26/sh and up to $100M for joint engineering/go‑to‑market), validating Nutanix’s enterprise AI positioning and drawing immediate buyer interest. AMD and Nutanix Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance an Open and Scalable Platform for Enterprise AI
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and customer momentum — Q2 results topped estimates (revenue ≈ $722.8M; adjusted EPS $0.56), with >1,000 new customers and the strongest new‑logo growth in eight years, supporting the narrative of durable demand for Nutanix’s hybrid cloud stack. Nutanix Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and investor flow — Some firms raised/maintained bullish views (e.g., UBS bumped its PT to $60 with a Buy), and there was elevated call‑option activity, both of which have supported near‑term upside interest. Analyst Price Target Coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic visibility — Coverage highlights Nutanix’s role in niche enterprise clouds (Nasdaq futures ecosystem and evolving cloud use cases), which supports narrative but is longer‑term and less likely to move the stock immediately. Nutanix Plays a Critical Role In Nasdaq Futures Cloud Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access — Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference next week, offering additional opportunity for guidance color and investor Q&A. Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
- Negative Sentiment: FY26 revenue target cut and supply constraints — Management set FY26 revenue guidance to $2.80B–$2.84B and cited supply‑chain delays as the reason, signaling that demand is outpacing available hardware capacity and weighing on near‑term growth. Nutanix outlines $2.8B–$2.84B FY26 revenue target amid AMD partnership and supply chain delays
- Negative Sentiment: Demand > supply dynamic and revenue timing — Reports note bookings are strong but constrained by component availability, which can push revenue recognition later and inject execution risk into near‑term results. Nutanix: Demand Surge Is Now Running Into Supply Constraints
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and insider/institutional flows — Several banks trimmed targets (Barclays cut to $47 equal‑weight; others trimmed forecasts) and filings show notable institutional rebalancing and insider sales, adding upward pressure to near‑term sentiment. Nutanix jumps as AMD takes strategic stake and the company posts a quarterly beat
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
