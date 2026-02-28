UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,061,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares during the period. Cevian Capital II GP LTD raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,595,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,669 shares during the period.

NYSE:UBS opened at $41.38 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Positive Sentiment: Migration of Credit Suisse clients nearly complete, reducing integration risk and lingering execution uncertainty. Article Title

Migration of Credit Suisse clients nearly complete, reducing integration risk and lingering execution uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: UBS named Lisa Golia head of its U.S. wealth adviser team, a hire that supports growth in a high‑margin business line. Article Title

UBS named Lisa Golia head of its U.S. wealth adviser team, a hire that supports growth in a high‑margin business line. Neutral Sentiment: Cointelegraph highlights UBS research downgrading U.S. equities as “overvalued,” noting this view could redirect flows into crypto (Bitcoin) if U.S. upside is constrained. That’s a market-movement story more than a direct UBS revenue driver. Article Title

Cointelegraph highlights UBS research downgrading U.S. equities as “overvalued,” noting this view could redirect flows into crypto (Bitcoin) if U.S. upside is constrained. That’s a market-movement story more than a direct UBS revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: UBS exited a substantial-holder position in Australia’s Inghams Group — a portfolio rebalancing step that is unlikely to materially affect UBS’s fundamentals. Article Title

UBS exited a substantial-holder position in Australia’s Inghams Group — a portfolio rebalancing step that is unlikely to materially affect UBS’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: UBS research continues to move coverage (e.g., cut on Avantor, Buy on Zscaler) — standard sell‑side activity that affects clients but has limited immediate impact on UBS equity. Article Title Article Title

UBS research continues to move coverage (e.g., cut on Avantor, Buy on Zscaler) — standard sell‑side activity that affects clients but has limited immediate impact on UBS equity. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned private credit default rates could hit ~15% if an AI-driven bubble pops; the bank flagged systemic credit risks—this raises concerns about write‑downs and loss rates across credit portfolios. Article Title

UBS warned private credit default rates could hit ~15% if an AI-driven bubble pops; the bank flagged systemic credit risks—this raises concerns about write‑downs and loss rates across credit portfolios. Negative Sentiment: UBS downgraded its view on U.S. equities (citing dollar risks and slowing buybacks), signaling lower market activity and potential headwinds for trading and asset‑management revenues if U.S. stocks underperform. Article Title

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

