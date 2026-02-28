TXO Partners LP (TXO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

NYSE:TXO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent W. Clum sold 19,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $236,221.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 827,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,818.18. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $98,080.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 608,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,601.64. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,386 shares of company stock worth $463,319 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,071,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 510,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 431,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

