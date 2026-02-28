Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched Firefly QuickCut, a one‑click AI video editing feature that can turn raw clips into a first cut — a meaningful product expansion for Creative Cloud that could boost adoption among video creators and prosumers. Adobe’s New Firefly QuickCut Gives Video Editors a Starting Point
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/commentary argue ADBE can recover to materially higher levels (one note outlines a $330 path), citing durable profit margins, subscription pricing power and AI monetization potential. This provides a constructive narrative for value-seeking investors. How Adobe Stock Rises To $330
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused views note Adobe trading near ~15x earnings, framing the pullback as a potential long-term buying opportunity if AI execution and subscription retention remain strong. Adobe Stock Is Trading at 15x Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Some research notes large upside potential (claimed ~71%) but also highlights recent price‑target cuts — a mixed signal that leaves near‑term direction tied to execution and broader software sentiment. Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Upside Potential at 71%
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-focused writeups show active strategies (e.g., an iron‑condor yielding high returns), indicating elevated volatility expectations but not signalling directional consensus. 1 Picture-Perfect Short Iron Condor Trade Returning 35% on Adobe Stock Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is noisy/ambiguous in recent feeds, so positioning metrics are unclear and shouldn’t be over‑interpreted today.
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies and similar market moves have cut price targets (e.g., Jefferies lowered its target to $290 from $400), and such cuts have triggered near‑term selling pressure. Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Upside Potential at 71%
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and AI advancements from Big Tech (e.g., Google’s Gemini image upgrades) are being cited as direct pressure on Adobe’s image/creative franchise, amplifying the sector‑wide “AI scare trade.” Google Gemini Image Upgrade Pressures Adobe, Figma Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary from pundits and analysts (including warnings that Adobe’s moat may be under threat) and broader software selloffs tied to AI concerns keep downside risk elevated until durable monetization from new AI tools is demonstrated. Adobe (ADBE) Doesn’t Have The Moat That It Thinks
Adobe Stock Up 1.3%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
