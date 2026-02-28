Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $453.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.64 and its 200 day moving average is $328.93. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

