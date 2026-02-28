Trivium Point Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,588,000 after buying an additional 433,686 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,285,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,746,000 after buying an additional 469,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,021,000.

QQQM stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $249.61. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

