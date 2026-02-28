Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,044,637,000 after purchasing an additional 192,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,008,278,000 after purchasing an additional 98,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after buying an additional 666,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Medtronic News

Medtronic Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.54. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.84.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

