Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 779 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,053.15 and a 200-day moving average of $928.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

