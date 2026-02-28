Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Releases Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Tritax Big Box REIT's conference call:

The company reported strong 2025 results with portfolio value up >20% to £7.9bn , adjusted EPS +4.1%, dividend +4.4% and entry into the FTSE 100, signaling momentum and market recognition.

Management reiterated a clear three‑pillar growth strategy—capturing record rental reversion, logistics development (target 6%–8% yield on cost) and its new Power‑First data center strategy (target 9%–11% yield)—and is targeting 50% adjusted earnings growth by 2030.

The £1bn Blackstone logistics portfolio is integrated and immediately accretive (≈6% running yield in 2026) and comes with a £20m three‑year reversionary bridge, which will provide near‑term recognized earnings.

Balance sheet and funding are strong—year‑end LTV ~33% (pro forma 32.7%), Moody's upgrade to AAA stable, an upsized RCF and a new £300m seven‑year bond—supporting planned £200m–£450m+ development capex and elevated disposals (£400m–£500m guidance for 2026).

Near‑term headwinds remain—macroeconomic uncertainty slowed occupier decisions (some lettings slipped into 2026), vacancy is ~5.6%, and capitalized interest has risen due to earlier and more intensive data center investment, which could pressure near‑term cash flows.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 171.80 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 121.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

