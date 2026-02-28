Tracy Mckibben Sells 1,265 Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total value of $390,454.90. Following the sale, the director owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECL opened at $308.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day moving average of $274.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

