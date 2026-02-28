Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,746 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Honeywell upgraded at Wolfe

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning.

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Honeywell Resets Catalyst Deal Terms And Timeline

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Is Honeywell Outperforming the S&P 500?

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Market Chatter: US Aerospace, Chip Firms Grappling With Rare Earth Shortages

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (recent pullbacks in major indices) is a potential headwind for near-term performance despite company-specific positives. Top Midday Stories

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $246.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.48.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

