Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,768 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,124 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

