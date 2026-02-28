Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,654 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $689.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

