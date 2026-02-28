Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 52,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.32 million. Lazard had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.