Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $59.58 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.