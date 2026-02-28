Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

