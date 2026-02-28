Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -235.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

