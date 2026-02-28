TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 656,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334,780 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,978 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,533,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,377,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,582,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,161,000 after buying an additional 3,896,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $33.85 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $170,630. This trade represents a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

