TIAA Trust National Association Sells 6,616 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $872.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $726.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research increased their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

