TIAA Trust National Association Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,799 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 310,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

