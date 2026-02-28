TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $14.39 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,848 shares in the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 17.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com from $170.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

