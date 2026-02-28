TIAA Trust National Association Invests $27.93 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,929,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

