TIAA Trust National Association Invests $15.06 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,064,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $269,941,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.20 and a 12-month high of $732.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at $121,735,504. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Zacks Research upgraded HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.70.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

