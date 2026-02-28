TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

