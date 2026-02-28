TIAA Trust National Association Has $8.39 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,151,000 after acquiring an additional 502,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,134,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,424,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,082,000 after acquiring an additional 380,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,617,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

