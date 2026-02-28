TIAA Trust National Association Has $22.65 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $44.02 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.