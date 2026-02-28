TIAA Trust National Association Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock worth $1,046,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $984.61 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $621.88 and a 52-week high of $987.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.77 and a 200 day moving average of $805.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

