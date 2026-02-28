Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 22,297 Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHF

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $861.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBHF was launched on Nov 10, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

