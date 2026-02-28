The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

