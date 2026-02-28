The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.
In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats, revenue and dividend hike — Home Depot topped Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue), reported positive comparable‑store sales, and approved a 1.3% dividend increase, signaling management confidence in cash flow. Does Home Depot’s Modest 2026 Outlook And Dividend Hike Reframe The Tech‑And‑Pro Story For HD?
- Positive Sentiment: Pro/customer mix is protecting results — Professional contractors are driving resilience in sales (Pro-focused initiatives, SRS integration and trade services are improving stickiness and margins versus DIY). Home Depot’s Pro Ecosystem Shows Resilience in Soft Market
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is increasing — Several firms have raised price targets and some analysts (including TD Cowen coverage) kept or added bullish ratings, giving the stock upward momentum. Home Depot: Pro-Focused Growth and Acquisition Integration Position FY26 as an Inflection Year Supporting a Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Recent price‑target upgrades — Firms including Stifel, Daiwa and others nudged up targets post‑earnings, providing technical and sentiment support for the shares. Home Depot price target raised to $375 from $350 at Stifel
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is modest — Management gave conservative FY26 sales/EPS guidance (low‑single‑digit sales growth, flat to low single‑digit EPS growth) and plans ~15 new store openings, which tempers upside until the housing cycle improves. Does Home Depot’s Modest 2026 Outlook And Dividend Hike Reframe The Tech‑And‑Pro Story For HD?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/housing headwinds weigh on sentiment — High mortgage rates and low existing‑home turnover (“lock‑in” effect) are keeping big discretionary remodel projects on hold, which has driven short‑term investor caution and prior sell‑offs. Jim Cramer Wonders Why People Are Selling Home Depot (HD) Shares
HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
