The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.73 and traded as high as GBX 179.40. The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 179.40, with a volume of 294,026 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 200 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of The Gym Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 200 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £314.83 million, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gym Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

