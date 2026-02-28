Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $216,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 269.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,852.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 8,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 117,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

