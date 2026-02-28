Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 25,731 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.69, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

