Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) vs. Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Head to Head Comparison

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 14.63% 10.08% 6.85% Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $6.12 billion 5.15 $894.80 million $18.91 35.99 Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Alabama Aircraft Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teledyne Technologies and Alabama Aircraft Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $643.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Alabama Aircraft Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alabama Aircraft Industries is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers cooled and uncooled infrared or thermal products, including sensors, camera cores, and camera systems; high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors, high-power microwave, and high-energy X-ray subsystems; and instruments for the measurement of physical properties and maritime products; as well as develops and manufactures multi-spectrum electro-optic/infrared imaging systems and associated products, such as lasers, optics, and radars, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive detectors), and unmanned air and ground systems. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring, control, and electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries, and other components; and onboard avionics systems and ground-based applications, aircraft data and connectivity solutions, hardware systems, and software applications. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

(Get Free Report)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.