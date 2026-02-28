TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1,393.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after buying an additional 1,017,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,694,000 after buying an additional 739,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40,481.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 680,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,788,000 after buying an additional 678,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

