TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,682.68. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $29,188.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,540.75. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp.

Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter.

Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels.

Management's earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat.

Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability.

Several firms trimmed targets (examples: BMO to $5.00, Leerink to $5.50, Cowen/Wells Fargo/Stifel to $6.00 ranges), and some moved to market‑perform/hold — this fresh downdraft from sell‑side revisions pressures sentiment despite the beat.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

