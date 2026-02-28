TD Asset Management Inc Sells 95,176 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,176 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.00% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $49,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 374.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BIPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BIPC opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

