TD Asset Management Inc Sells 125,600 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.74% of Teleflex worth $39,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TFX opened at $121.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

More Teleflex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 (from $116) and maintained an "equal weight" rating — a near-term bullish signal that can support buying interest.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 (from $116) and maintained an "equal weight" rating — another analyst lift that helps underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $125 (from $115) with a "sector perform" rating — another analyst lift that helps underpin the rally.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $125 (from $115) with a "sector perform" rating — another analyst lift that helps underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Teleflex's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share (record date March 6, payable March 31), which can attract income-seeking investors and provide support.

Teleflex's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share (record date March 6, payable March 31), which can attract income-seeking investors and provide support. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value.

The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value. Neutral Sentiment: Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself.

Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum.

Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was significantly reduced: EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.55 and revenue guidance around $2.3B vs. street expectations materially higher (~$15 EPS and ~$3.7B revenue), which is a major downward re‑rating of near-term expectations.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

