TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,028 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 39.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Atlassian by 32.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,121,564.55. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,361,684.90. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 420,451 shares of company stock worth $60,453,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

TEAM stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $287.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

